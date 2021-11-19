IFG Advisory LLC Buys 19,238 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 140.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $67.25. 18,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,983. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

