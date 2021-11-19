ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $283.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

