Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $76,723.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $12,141.81 or 0.20956923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.19 or 0.07347973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.07 or 1.00345360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.