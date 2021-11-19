IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of 151.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IBEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

