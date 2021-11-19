Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

HYVE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

LON HYVE opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.