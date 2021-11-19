Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HYLN. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Hyliion stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

