Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE HYLN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.