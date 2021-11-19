HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $93.55 million and $48.21 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.