Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -444.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

