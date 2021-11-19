HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $840.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $754.32 and a 200 day moving average of $640.83. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -506.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

