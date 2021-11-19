Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,887. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

