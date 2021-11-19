Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $168.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.