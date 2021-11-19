Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.25. 37,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

