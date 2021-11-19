Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 48.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 250.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 332,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 237,729 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.13 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

