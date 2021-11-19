Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $425.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $405.85 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $406.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.60 and its 200-day moving average is $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

