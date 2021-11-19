Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.