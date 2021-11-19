Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 2,680,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

