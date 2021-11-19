Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.830-2.915 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $49.00. 12,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.