High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

