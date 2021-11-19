H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $225,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $428.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

