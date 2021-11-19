Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Heska were worth $57,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 8.3% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 941.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.