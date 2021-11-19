Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 187,291 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 3,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,110. The stock has a market cap of $395.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

