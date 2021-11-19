Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

