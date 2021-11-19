Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

