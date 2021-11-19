Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

