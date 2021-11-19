Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

