Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $427.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

