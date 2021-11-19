Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.