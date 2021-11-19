Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 98,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Tellurian worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.