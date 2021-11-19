Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

TCBI stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

