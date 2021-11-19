Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HSDT opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

