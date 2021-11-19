Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 83,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,434,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,904,000.

