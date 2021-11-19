Head to Head Survey: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $126.01, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.93% 29.71% 19.55% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 14.06 $18.19 billion $3.94 31.32 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.71 -$142.63 million ($5.76) -3.06

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

