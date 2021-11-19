Head to Head Review: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) versus Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infosys and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 7.40 $2.61 billion $0.67 35.30 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 47.79 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.04% 28.70% 19.67% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infosys and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 4 1 1 2.29 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

Infosys beats The Glimpse Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

