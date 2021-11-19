Head-To-Head Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Personalis 0 3 5 0 2.63

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.30%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential upside of 119.76%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 406.51 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.67 Personalis $78.65 million 8.75 -$41.28 million ($1.37) -11.22

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% Personalis -68.68% -19.34% -16.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Personalis beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

