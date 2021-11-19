Head-To-Head Comparison: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.96 -$38.79 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 2.16 $30.37 million $3.46 4.63

Capital Product Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 41.21% 8.66% 4.21%

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Grindrod Shipping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.