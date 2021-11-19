Head to Head Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16% EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.66% 7.70% 2.40%

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.52 $914.63 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 7 0 2.88

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.10%. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus price target of $53.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

