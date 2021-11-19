HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $438,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,089,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter.

ULST opened at $40.39 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

