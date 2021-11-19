HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $474,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,607,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

