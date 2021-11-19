HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 560.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

