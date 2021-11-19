HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

