Hazelview Securities Inc. Buys 35,060 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up 3.4% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Regency Centers worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.58. 19,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

