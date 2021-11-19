Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

