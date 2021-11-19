Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $199.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.00370702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00223771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,250,109,725 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,462,725 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

