Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the October 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.0 days.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

