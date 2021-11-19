Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.