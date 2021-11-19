Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $234.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29.

