Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $373,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,914 shares of company stock worth $30,385,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $290.99 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

