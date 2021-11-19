Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,392,384 shares of company stock valued at $89,268,407 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

