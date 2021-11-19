Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.45 ($182.88).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €211.80 ($249.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a one year high of €235.60 ($277.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €200.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.32.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

